Riverside city council names Jacob Heath new police chief

RIVERSIDE — The city of Riverside has formally named Jacob Heath as its next chief of police.
The Riverside City Council met in a work session Monday to interview Heath along with Riverside Police Sgt Jacob Riley and Pell City Police Officer Jonathan Herren.
During the council’s meeting proper, Mayor Rusty Jessup said he received a motion from Councilman Todd Pierce to name Heath to the position, which was then seconded by Councilwoman Taylor Turner and unanimously approved by the council .
Jessup said Heath will officially succeed the retiring Chief Rick Oliver on Aug. 1.
The mayor said he feels all three candidates were very qualified for the job and all three had supervisor experience. He said he feels what put Heath over the edge was mainly a matter of experience and temperament.
“I think what did it for Jake Heath was his seasoned experiences,” Jessup said. “Jake has a soft spoken but very confident leadership ability in him that shone through during the interview process.”
The mayor said he feels the council wanted someone who was older and had a breadth of experience. Heath served as chief of police at Talladega College for seven years along with serving as an officer for both the Talladega and Riverside Police Departments. Jessup said the council felt that with this experience Heath was a worthy successor to Oliver.
“While we know we can’t replace Rick Oliver, I think everyone felt like a more mature person with over 20 years of experience would be the type of police chief we wanted,” he said.
Heath said he was happy to have gotten the job, but said he wasn't sure what to say.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” he said Tuesday morning. “I am ready to start.”
Jessup has often said that Riverside’s police force is highly community based.
“Riverside is different from most towns, we don’t have a lot of crime,” the mayor said. “Our police force is predicated on number one servants, number two protect and somewhere down the line will be solving crimes and putting bad guys in jail.”
Heath said as chief he will make sure that Riverside sticks to that community focus. He said he does not expect to make or need to make any major changes to the department.
Heath said he already has a feel for the community that he has developed over his nearly three years working in Riverside. He said it's important to have the kind of community focus Oliver has always cultivated and he plans to continue encouraging officers to get out and talk to people in the community.
“Police officers can't see everything that's going on,” he said. “You need the public.”
Heath also said he hopes to continue serving with his fellow officers at Riverside as he always has a new job title. He said the department is a team and he wants to be sure the new title doesn’t change how he fits into that team.