Riverside City Council discusses possible tianeptine ban

RIVERSIDE — During its regular meeting Monday, the Riverside City Council discussed a possible ban on tianeptine.
The council discussed an ordinance that would ban the distribution of the drug much as the Pell City Council did at its most recent council meeting. Council member Todd Pierce said he feels Pell City took a proactive step in the ban. He said the drug, generally sold as a dietary supplement, has similar effects to opioids but can be more addictive and have more severe withdrawal symptoms.
“I have seen it on a personal level with people I know who have spent hundreds of dollars a day on this stuff,” Pierce said.
He said the Food and Drug Administration and Alabama Department of Public Health have attempted to classify tianeptine as a controlled substance but have met with legal challenges. Pierce said the Alabama Legislature is considering a bill that would ban the substance. He said he has also discussed the matter with Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, who pushed for the ban in that municipality.
During Pell City’s meeting Feb. 22, Pruitt said he had encountered the drug in his law practice saying that some clients have returned to drug use due to it. Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel, a substance abuse counselor said she has also encountered people leaving drug treatment programs to get tianeptine. St. Clair County Presiding Judge Philip Seay and District Attorney Lyle Harmon also spoke in favor of banning the substance.
Pierce said Pruitt indicated he pushed for the move after he discussed the matter with Representative Jim Hill (R, Moody) and Pell City’s Attorney. He said both suggested the city ban it if it does not want it in the city. Piece said he felt Riverside should join in on the ban to keep people from leaving Pell City to buy it in Riverside.
“I just kind of thought it prudent, that being right next door to Riverside, if they are going to take it out of Pell City, if they were buying it at Triple T’s, where are they going to come next,” Pierce asked. “They are just going to come straight down here.”
Council member Bill Cantley took a different view on the matter, suggesting that the council instead put an age restriction on the sale of tianeptine and increase the tax on it.
“If people are buying hundreds of dollars a day with it, we can put an age restriction on it can't we?” Cantley said. “Say you got to be 21 to get it and tax it.”
He said the extra tax money could be used for city projects.
Cantley also said that while tianeptine has never been approved by the FDA it is legal in several other countries. He also points out that there are some legitimate uses for the substance and that the issue is people abusing it.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said Pell City had banned the substance, which is often sold in gas stations at Tiana or Zaza, and he believed Lincoln had as well. Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Tuesday the city has not yet banned tianeptine, but he expects a banning ordinance to be considered at Lincoln’s meeting next week.
Council member Jimmy Hollander said he wants to make sure Riverside is not going to get into legal trouble due to a ban ordinance
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not opposing doing it or anything else,” Hollander said. “I just want to make sure that we are on good solid ground legally.”
In other matters, the council
—Appointed Barbara Collins to the Planning and Zoning Commission;
—Approved a resolution approving the St. Clair County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
—Heard a request from Julie Pounders from the Riverside Beautification Organization for $1,128 for swings for the new playground. Pounders said the swings coat $5,128, but the RBO will be contributing $4,000. She said the company the equipment is being bought from is preparing for a price increase. The council said it could not consider spending money on such a short notice and said they would discuss it at their next meeting;
—And announced the council will have a work session before its regular meeting March 15.