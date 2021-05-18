Riverside City Council announces Police Chief Rick Oliver will retire in August

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has announced that Police Chief Rick Oliver intends to retire in August.
During the council’s regular meeting Monday, Mayor Rusty Jessup said Oliver delivered a letter to the council saying he will retire after 13 years as Riverside's police chief.
Jessup appointed a search committee to look at candidates to succeed Oliver. The committee includes the mayor, the chief, Councilman Todd Pierce and City Clerk Candace Smith.
While Oliver did not attend Monday’s meeting, he said Tuesday he is choosing to retire so that he can spend more time with his five grandchildren. The chief said while he has had a great career it's simply time for him to step back and spend more time with family.
“Riverside has been unreal to work for,” he said. “It's bittersweet, but it's time.”
Oliver has had a long career in St. Clair County law enforcement even beyond Riverside. He served as a sergeant and narcotics investigator for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, which he retired from in 2017. Jessup said Oliver began working as chief part time while working with the sheriff’s office, before transitioning to full time when he retired from that position.
“It was sort of a hybrid situation we created just for him because we wanted him to be our chief,” the mayor said.
Jessup said while the city will search for a new chief he is not sure they will ever find a true replacement for Oliver.
“We will never fill Rick Oliver’s shoes.” he said. “He is everyone that any small town mayor or any small town citizen would love to have as a chief.”
The mayor said the city is confident the city can find someone with a similar temperament, who fits Riverside’s small town needs and feel.
“We’re confident that we can get somebody close to what Rick brings to the table which is a firm but not over officious way of policing. Jessup said. “We don't want or need an aggressive police force in Riverside.”
He said the city focuses on officers that are servants first and crime fighters second because of low crime levels in the city.
Jessup said the search committee will meet for the first time Wednesday to develop a plan for how they will conduct the search.
He said the general plan is for the committee to take applications and resumes for the position and narrow down to two or three candidates which will then be interviewed by the city council in a public meeting.
“The way I hope it happens is this committee can take it down to the top three and we’ll have all three of those people interview before the city council at the same meeting,” Jessup said.
He said some questions that deal with good character and family members may need to be done in executive session, but the majority of the interviews and the final recommendations will be done publicly.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved marking a truck from the water department as surplus and transferring it to the fire department;
—Approved the purchase of a new diesel truck for $48,500 for the water department to haul equipment with;
—Approved a new city pay scale which brings new hires to the city’s tier one pay level and standardizes pay of police officers and firefighter to the same level;
—Accepted the first reading of an ordinance that will address business licenses for short term rental properties such as Airbnbs inside the city limits; and
—Read the Fiscal Year 2021 second quarter budget report.