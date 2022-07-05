Riverside Beautification organization gets grant for improvement at city park

The Riverside Beautification Organization has received a $8,400 grant to help connect Riverside’s park and city playground.
RBO President Julie Pounders said the organization received the grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council. The RBO is using the grant to begin installing a walking trail between the new Riverside Playground and the completed walking trails at Riverside Park.
Pounders said the RBO has partnered with Tim Walker of Environmental Inc. to build an ADA compliant walkway in the sloped area leading to the park from the playground. When completed, the park and playground will be connected for better use of both areas by Riverside residents.
“We feel this trail we are working on will bring a lot more families and children to the park,” the RBO president said.
The Riverside Park is home to a local plant and bird sanctuary and Pounder said the RBO hopes to use the park for an educational program for children.
She said the connection between the playground and the park will also open up both facilities to more grant opportunities both from the RBO and the City of Riverside. Pounders said connecting the playground to the green spaces at the park simply gives more options on grants.
Pounders said the new Riverside playground will hold a grand opening July 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with free ice cream for all.