Riverside Beautification Council having a fling for spring

Members of the Riverside Beautification Council invite all to the organization’s first Spring Fling Saturday, April 1 at Riverside Landing. Adult and children's events and interests are planned starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. From left are members Cherry Thomas, Pat Yates, Sandy Kerr, Sherry Gilbreath, Michele Molstad, Chairman Maddie Cochran, Lisa Boyd and Julie Pounders.