Riverside Beautification Council having a fling for spring

Load up your kids, the Easter baskets and lots of spring fever for the Riverside Beautification Council’s very first Spring Fling April 1.
The occasion brings with it springtime fun planned for all ages and interests, and an all-out celebration of the incoming season.
Events begin at 10 a.m. and continue for the next six hours at Riverside Landing on Depot Street, just across the street from Riverside City Hall.
It’s designed to be a day-long outing for both young and old, complete with an Easter Bunny visit from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with an egg hunt starting at 11 a.m.
The egg hunt has been designed to suit all age groups, and the event includes some hands on egg dying, and a reading of the Resurrection Story.
There’s even a time set aside for youngsters to work on painting birdhouses for the ongoing city park areas, where visitors can watch how the houses are used by native birds of the lakeside area.
More than 30 vendors, many of them artists, have signed on for the event, and lots of springtime and Easter-themed items will be among the offerings. On-site craft makers will show how they create the things they do, and vendors include clothing and accessories, along with items personalized with the city’s logo.
Renew Our Rivers, a community-based river area cleanup organized by Alabama Power Company in 2000, will have representatives on hand offering information and registration for the organization.
Food available during the day includes fare from Buck’s BBQ, there’s a bake sale, and a shaved-ice vendor will be in place as well.
The Riverside Beautification Council is a nonprofit organization that works to help improve and develop the city’s park and public areas and offer educational opportunities for youth and adults about native plants and animals.