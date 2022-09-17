Riverside Baptist host Frank Riddle memorial fish fry

RIVERSIDE — Members of the community came together Saturday for the inaugural Frank Riddle Memorial Fish Fry.
Riverside Baptist Church hosted parishioners, firefighters, policemen, and members of the community to remember the former Riverside City councilman and water department director. Riddle was a deacon and music minister at the church and passed away nearly a year ago after a battle with cancer.
Riverside City Councilman Sam Maddox, who replaced Riddle on the council and helped organize the event, provided a welcome for the event and made special note of a pair of cowboy boots placed solemnly on a stool under a shadow box holding a Gulf Oil shirt once owned by Riddle.
“Those are Frank Riddle’s boots,” he said, “and I looked in them and they are size nine.”
The councilman then asked if any man in the room wore a size nine and got only a solitary hand in response.
“Most of us it's a little bigger isn’t it,” he said, “but I can promise you if you wear a size twelve you still can’t fill those shoes of what Frank Riddle did in those boots.”
Maddox said Riddle's passing has caused the need for people to step up to fulfill all the roles he once did. The councilman said he replaced Riddle on the city council and others are typing to replace him during song service at church or in the St. Clair County Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team, but there are some positions left open by Riddle that have yet to be filled.
“I listed Frank as the good samaritan,” Maddox said. “Frank went out not to find somebody in a ditch, he’d look for somebody in a ditch.”
Many of the attendees had similar stories about Riddle’s life devoted to service.
Riverside Beautification Organization Member Cathy Pierce said people knew Riddle in a lot of different ways but he always took the time to help people.
Billy Bedford, who went to church with Riddle, remembered the man as an incredibly hard worker. He said he was likely to wear out anyone working with him because of the energy he brought to a job
“That's just the kind of person he was,” Bedford said. ``He had a good heart though.”
Ron Culberson, with the Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team, said Riddle had worked with the organization for over a decade, first with a tree cutting team and then with the team in charge of the organization's shower trailer.
He said through his work with the team Riddle often went to the site of natural disasters to help damaged communities get back on their feet. Any proceeds from the fish fry went to the disaster relief team, because of how much the ministry meant to Riddle.
Riverside Baptist Pastor Ken Maddox, who is also the brother of the city councilman, said Riddle was always the first to offer to serve when the opportunity came. He reflected that Riddle used to cook when the church had brotherhood breakfasts.
“He would start cooking at 5 a.m.,” the pastor said. “I think those kinds of things make the character of who Frank was.”
Ken said one of the reason’s Riddle always wanted to serve was to show younger people how to serve. He said Riddle’s legacy of service is one that's hard to follow.
“It's taking multiple people to step in and do what Frank did,” the pastor said. “You probably couldn’t find somebody in Riverside that he hasn’t done something for.”
Jennifer Riddle, the former councilman’s daughter, said she and her family were appreciative of the church and disaster relief team taking time to honor Riddle.
“We’re honored that they would remember dad in this way,” she said. “Riverside Baptist and the disaster relief program meant a tremendous amount to him.”
Jennifer said her father believed in living his life based on Matthew 24: 35-36.
“He lived to help people,” she said.
Jennifer said she has also worked to live up to her fathers legacy of service with her own work as a minister.
Riddle’s wife Linda Riddle also attended the event and thanked everyone for coming.