Riverside approves budget for coming fiscal year

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved its budget for fiscal year 2022.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved its annual budget which totals $1,497,000.
The largest departmental budget is the city’s water department which has a total proposed budget of $577,500 compared to estimated revenues of $645,000.
The council took extensive time to discuss the budget during its work session before the meeting.
Councilman Todd Pierce had several concerns during the work session.
One item he mentioned during the meeting was expenditures for E-911 dispatch services, which appeared in the general, police, fire and water funds in varying amounts totaling $48,700. He said the portion paid by the fire department had been reduced from last year while the water fund has the largest share of the budgeted cost at $18,500. Pierce also said 2021’s third quarter budget report did not show where any money for E-911 had been paid by the water department.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said that change in amount is because part of the expense from the fire fund has been moved to the water fund.
City Clerk Candace Smith explained that the E-911 payments are paid quarterly with the payment from the water department taking place in the fourth quarter of the year. Jessup said this means the expense would not show up until the fourth quarter budget report.
Pierce also asked several questions about salaries specifically for the police department. He said he was concerned about the budget calling for $225,000 when the city now has a full time police chief instead of part-time one and the city has been paying the former police chief Rick Oliver for some unused benefits.
Smith said those benefits would be paid largely within the next month or so — not over the next year.
Pierce said he was concerned because current Chief Jake Heath, who was not at the council meeting Monday, said he felt he was over budget due to the benefits paid to Oliver and his own increase in salary when he was made police chief.
“I talked to the new chief and he said he’s a little bit discouraged because he’s 40 percent over budget based on the numbers,” he said.
Jessup said he did not believe that was correct and if it was the city would have to go back and look at it. He said Heath had told him and Smith the amount would get the department through the year.
When asked by Councilman Jimmy Hollander about the difference in pay, Smith said there is only a $6 per hour difference between the two chief’s pay. Jessup said that Heath is paid by salary, which he said generally pays department heads an amount equal to 40 hours plus five overtime hours, with the department head not being eligible for overtime.
Pierce said ultimately his issue with the budget as a whole is the fact that each fund budgets 90 percent of its expected revenue.
“I just don’t like budgeting 90 percent of everything that we anticipate as income and not having any room for errors,” he said as the work session discussion came to a close.
During the meeting Hollander moved to accept the budget, with Councilman Sam Maddox seconding.
“After we discussed it over in the work session and everything else, kind of got everything ironed out that was questionable or the questions we had on it,” he said. “I motion that we accept the budget.”
The budget passed on a 5 to 1 margin with Pierce offering the only no vote.
The only other matter approved by the council was accepting the resignation of District 4 Councilwoman Taylor Turner. She said she is resigning because of personal matters that are requiring her to move out of her district.Turner thanked the council for mentoring her during her time on the council. Jessup said the council will have 60 days to find a replacement for Turner.
Jessup also announced that city hall will close at 11 a.m. Friday so that city employees can attend the funeral of former city councilman Frank Riddle who died Sunday night.