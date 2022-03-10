Riverside approves $61,000 paving project

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved spending $61,000 for road paving around the city.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said, during its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a contract with Callahan Construction for paving work for Coosa View Lane, Stillwater Cove and a single project that includes parts of Jackson Street, Henderson Street and Vanik Road.
The mayor said the decision came after a long discussion among the council and will mean the city will spend more than i originally budgeted for paving this year.
“We had only decided to budget $50,000 on paving for this year but we decided to pull the trigger on these,” Jessup said.
He said the city hopes to make up that difference with state gas tax money but is prepared to use money from the city's general fund in case of any shortfall in the road fund.
“We have been running a surplus for the last several years,” the mayor said, “so we feel confident there will be enough to cover the overage of the road fund.”
Jessup said all the roads in the plan are in dire need of repair and the city has the opportunity to actually get the work done. He has previously said that finding a paver willing to take a project in Riverside can be difficult because the city normally has smaller projects. The mayor said most paving companies are too busy with million dollar projects in bigger cities to worry about a $60,000 project in Riverside.
Jessup said one of the reasons the council needed to do this paving now despite the budget concerns is Callahan Construction is actually available, but only has a short window. He said the project was let for bid a few months ago and Callahan has been the only bidder.
The mayor said the city is thrilled to be able to get some paving done, but he and the council know there is more to do.
“It's a double edged sword because it's a drop in the bucket,” Jessup said, referring to the long list of roads the city needs to address.
He said going forward he and the council agree that they are going to have to create a formal paving list and stick to it.
When asked about the possibility of doing a full paving assessment like Pell City has recently done, Jessup said the city would like to but that would also take money.
“If we had more money coming into the road fund we could do that,” he said but added that he didn't think they could currently.
Jessup said the city is projected to get somewhere between $50,000 and $60,000 a year from the state gas tax a year. He said if that holds true the city will be able to make a small dent in paving every year, and the council will continue to look at other solutions.