Rick Bragg talks new book at Pell City Library

PELL CITY — Author and journalist Rick Bragg visited the Pell City Library on Thursday to discuss his new book “The Speckled Beauty.”
The new book is, like many of Bragg’s previous works, nonfiction, but focuses on his dog, Speck, and how together they have gone through several hardships.
Bragg said he took Speck in after he and his brother found him wounded at the edge of their family farm. Since then, the dog has been poorly behaved but sometimes a great comfort. Bragg said he had set out to write “The Speckled Beauty” as a lighter project, though it, like many stories, appears to have grown in the telling.
“This book was not intended to be what it was,” he said to a full house assembled, fully masked, in the museum room at the Pell City Municipal Complex. “I wanted to do a happy book and an easy book.”
Bragg instead wrote what the dust jacket summary calls a story that captures the "extraordinary, sustaining devotion between two damaged creatures who need each other to heal.”
After initial remarks, Bragg read a passage from the book that highlighted Speck’s behavioral deficiencies and a day that required his incarceration in a kennel.
He said that passage is what the book was meant to be.
“It was supposed to be what I read to you, the story of a terrible, terrible dog,” Bragg said.
He said that changed when his brother Sam got pancreatic cancer and passed away. Bragg said at the same time he and his mother have also had to deal with several deaths in the family over the last year or so.
“The dog would just move from person to person,” he said, “and he would glue himself to someone.”
Bragg said Speck often glued himself to his brother, who before that point had never particularly liked him.
Bragg said during this time Speck had been a point of great comfort.
“You know those empty days? They’re not good, they're not bad, they're just kind of empty,” he said. “Well on a good day it's great to have a good dog, on a good day there's nothing better in this world than a good dog, but on a bad day, on an empty day, you need a bad dog. You need a dog who will rip and tear at the day and put some taste back in there, even if he's just torturing a cat.”