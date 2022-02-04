Retired St. Clair investigator unveils list of crisis resources for first responders

The life of a first responder can be difficult but a retired investigator has put together a resource to help those whose job it is to help others.
Retired St. Clair County Investigator Joey Brown has created a Facebook page called Fistresponders Neveralone that brings together crisis resources designed for first responders and veterans.
Brown, a 21-year veteran of law enforcement, said the idea for the list came from a simple question. He said if most people have a problem they call 911, but what if someone in that system has a problem?
“Who do they talk to?” he said, adding that there isn’t a list that's given out to new employees or anything similar.
Brown said he remembers a deputy he once worked with many years ago who had been involved in a shooting incident. He said the incident weighed on the deputy and he eventually asked if there was anyone he could talk to about it. Brown said the response was that no one was sure who to send him to.
The list he is compiling helps make sure first responders know the resources available. It includes crisis lines for police, firefighters, dispatchers, corrections officers and emergency medical personnel. It includes resources like Copline, a 24/7 hotline to help law enforcement officers, and a number for Under the Badge, a non profit that helps first responders, military personnel and their families.
“It's one thing you try never to think about when you’re working,” Brown said. “I want it easy for them to have access to.”
He said one thing that really made him think about the resources were his own experiences after he retired due to having a heart surgery.
“It was a tough thing to go through,” Brown said. “It just got me thinking about it.”
The retired investigator said the list is not every resource that's out there and he wants to continue to expand it.
“I still want to grow off this list,” he said. “I know there are more resources out there. This is a good start to it, though.”
Brown said he feels the list is vital because the jobs first responders do can be incredibly difficult.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said he feels getting these resources together is important and he thinks Brown getting them together shows his passion for law enforcement and helping others.
“I thank him for, even though he's retired, staying involved and helping first responders,” he said.
Murray said he thinks the list Brown has compiled will be good for first responders.
“I think it will be useful for first responders to know the resources available,” he said.
Ultimately, Brown said he just hopes the list can help someone.
“Not everyone needs to talk," he said, “but it needs to be there for people who need it.