Raises approved for Animal Control service employees

Employees of Animal Control services in Pell City will soon receive a raise commensurate with the challenges of their jobs and that attempts to end the city's shortage of employees.
The Animal Control facility currently has a staffing shortage, and it has been recommended that one of the two vacant part-time positions be converted to a full time position, which was also approved during Monday night City Council meeting.
Employees have been paid a rate of $12.16 per hour, and Monday’s action will raise that to $13.69 per hour. The increase applies to the additional full-time position created.
It was noted by City Manager Brian Muenger that the facility is now in a high intake period for animals and provided intake data that shows the numbers are close to double in June and July compared to November, December, January and February numbers. Averaged over a six-year period, June has averaged 411 intakes and July, 402. For January, the number of intakes has averaged 240 and for February, 227.
The facility also serves all cities within St. Clair County as well as county areas, and the city of Lincoln. It also serves the city of Anniston when space is available, Muenger said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins suggested that the city address the charges for service to other areas.
As the city is currently in budget planning for the upcoming year, Muenger said this matter could be taken under consideration for fiscal year 2023-2024.
City officials also held a public hearing for the condemnation approval costs for five properties under the city’s nuisance ordinance. With no one present to address the properties, all five were finalized to complete the condemnation process.
These include 3803 Stemley Bridge Road, 113 3rd Street North, 501 Wolf Creek Road South, 606 29th Street North and 2807 5th Avenue North.
Officials also approved acceptance of a grant award from the Stringfellow Health Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, which will benefit the St. Clair Community Health Clinic.
The award of $20,588 will provide a part-time mental health nurse practitioner, and funding for medications, transportation and testing services for patients.
The council also agreed to provide $5,000 to the Live at Logan Martin event planned for Sept. 2 at Lakeside Park. The event is hosted by the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts and features The Black Jacket Symphony.
The city will also provide traffic control, set up assistance and other supporting service for the event.
Also Monday, the council voted to approve construction engineering and inspection services from Neel-Schaffer, Inc. for the upcoming Alabama Department of Transportation funded safety project approved for Mays Bend Road.
Having an ALDOT-approved inspection service is required. The city will pay $28,171 for the contract for the services.
Monday’s council session also included approval of setting a date of June 26 at 6 p.m. for a public hearing to consider a request from David Sawyer to vacate a right of way on the western edge of property owned by Sawyer on Cogswell Avenue. The proposal also includes several other right of ways affecting the property, which are not used for utilities or other concerns, Muenger said.
The request has been approved by the city’s planning commission.
The city also received a Silver Shovel Award from Spire Energy representative Jeff Wilcox for safety, noting the city had no incidents of damages to a gas facility providing service to the city in 2022.