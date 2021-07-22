Ragland woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

PELL CITY — A Ragland woman has been arrested on charges of receiving stolen property after a traffic stop concerning a stolen vehicle.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said Melody Echols, 42, of Ragland was arrested Thursday morning after police stopped her while driving a car that had been reported stolen.
The chief said the department was alerted to a stolen vehicle by the city’s Flock traffic camera system at 3:41 a.m. Thursday. He said the vehicle was a black Kia Optima that had been reported stolen out of the state of California.
Irwin said officers later observed the vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Martin Street South. He said officers then stopped the vehicle.
The chief said officers identified Echols as the occupant of the vehicle. He said she told officers that the car had been rented from an Enterprise in Arizona and that she thought her boyfriend was still paying for it.
According to jail records, Echols was booked into the St. Clair County Jail at 5:02 a.m. She was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and held on a bond of $15,000. She was released after meeting that bond at 10:10 a.m.
Receiving stolen property first degree is a class B felony in the state of Alabama and is punishable, upon conviction, by two to 20 year in prison.