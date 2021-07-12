Ragland woman arrested for charges of financial abuse of the elderly

A Ragland woman has been arrested in relation to charges of financial abuse of the elderly.
In a news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said it received a complaint about a case of possible financial abuse of an elderly person.
The release said that after a thorough investigation into the case deputies arrested Kelly Ward, 55, of Ragland.
According to jail records Ward has been charged with two counts, one for financial exploitation of the elderly and another for forgery first.
Sheriff Billy Muray said more information about the case will be released as it becomes available. He said the case involved forged checks but could not offer any additional details at this time.
According to jail records, Ward was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on Monday. She was released Monday afternoon on a bond of $60,000
Both forgery first and financial exploitation of the elderly are class B felonies in the state of Alabama and are punishable, upon conviction, by two to 20 years in prison.