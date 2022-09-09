Ragland PD levels the playing field

With the increase in mass shootings throughout the country, the Ragland Police Department has taken measures to meet those statistics.
The department purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault rifles.
“It helps level the playing field,” Chief Bubba Brown said. “You don’t ever want to go into a situation where you’re outpowered.”
The new rifles are lightweight, accurate and compact. Each rifle has magazines capable of holding at least 30 rounds.
Brown said there is no comparison to the power of a long gun to a handgun.
Not only does a high-powered rifle pack more punch than a sidearm, the long guns are more accurate at further distances than handguns.
“We are ready and equipped to take out any threat out there,” Brown said, adding that he hopes and prays that his officers never have to use these rifles.
“Our main responsibility is to protect our children and our town,” he said.
The rifles shoot the more common .223 caliber ammunition, which is less expensive than other high-powered rifle cartridges, and much more powerful than the common 9mm handgun cartridge.
Brown, who was raised in Ragland and has been the town’s police chief for the past 18 years, is a devout Christian. He also has a child who attends the Ragland School.
“Each morning on the way to school I say a prayer,” he said. “I ask God to keep his hands over that school, and to keep evil out of it.”
Ragland School has one full-time School Resource Officer. The experienced SRO is Capt. Bogie Lovell, who is at the school daily.
Brown said the town of Ragland pays the SRO salary, not the school system.
He said his officers own assault rifles, but using their own weapons on duty is not the ideal situation.
“I don’t think it’s fair to have my guys use their own weapons,” he said.
Brown said if one of his officers is involved in a shooting, the officer’s weapon is confiscated until the investigation of the shooting is complete, and sometimes that can take more than a year.
“You shouldn’t have to give up your own personal weapon,” he said.
Brown thanked the mayor and council for their support and allowing the department to purchase the new weapons.
He also said he or his officers would never waiver in protecting Ragland school students.
“I love every one of those kids in that school, and I know my officers do, too,” Brown said. “I have no doubt that any of our officers would put their life on the line for those kids.”