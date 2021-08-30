Ragland man arrested on altering firearm charges

The Pell City Police Department has arrested a Ragland man on illegal weapon charges.
In a news release, Police Chief Paul Irwin said his department arrested Taylor Blake Smith, 22, of Ragland on charges of altering firearm identification or possession of an altered firearm, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia Friday.
Irwin said that on Aug. 27 at about 1 p.m. the special operations unit and Pell City SWAT Team served a search warrant on Smith in the 100 Block of Bell Drive in Ragland. He said narcotics' investigators had spent several weeks working on investigating Smith for illegal weapons and altering the firearm identification numbers. He said the department was also assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“Personnel followed Mr. Smith to several different locations where he was living until they discovered him at the arrest location,” Irwin said. “Investigators contacted our partners with the ATF and they came to Pell City on the arrest date and worked alongside with our department to safely locate, arrest the defendant and search the residence/trailer.”
The chief said during their search, investigators recovered a rifle Smith had attempted to sell to them, a firearm that had been altered, equipment he had used to alter firearms, items the investigators believed to be spice and methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and a bulletproof vest.
Irwin said he is very proud of the work his department did with the help from their federal partners.
“I am very proud of our special operations unit and our partnership with the ATF,” he said. ``The federal agency's resources, knowledge and spirit of working together and cooperation assists us in removing dangerous individuals from Pell City or anywhere near our city.”
According to jail records, Smith was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville Friday night. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.