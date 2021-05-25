Rachel Spates named new Williams Intermediate School Principal

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has named Rachel Spates as the new principal for Williams Intermediate School.
Spates will begin her new job July 1 and replace current Principal Holly Costello, who has been named the secondary curriculum coordinator for the school system.
Spates is a Georgia native with nearly 30 years of experience in education in that state. She said her experience includes 11 years as a special education teacher, three years as a system coordinator and 15 years at the West Georgia Regional Education Services Agency.
Spates said with all these years of service she will retire from education in the state of Georgia on Thursday, but she decided she wasn’t quite ready to be done with education.
“I love working with teachers and I wasn’t ready to stop doing that yet,” she said. “I’m not ready to give it up yet.”
Spates said while she initially considered a job in consulting, she wanted something more hands-on than sitting on a computer at home.
“My best days are when I am in a school with teachers and kids,” she said, adding that when she heard about the opening at Pell City she saw that as a chance to have that experience every day.
Spates said the position also offered the opportunity to work with Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin, who she had worked with previously. She said Martin used to serve on West Georgia RESA’s board of control, and she has thought highly of him since then.
“He is such a fine leader and you make changes in your plans when you get to work with a fine leader like that,” Spates said of Martin.
She said her first priority as principal will be to get a feel for the unique personality of the school itself.
“The first thing really is getting to know everybody and making them feel comfortable,” Spates said. “First and foremost is learning the school culture.”
She said she is very glad to have Costello remaining with the system so that she can use her as a source of advice in understanding that culture. Spates said despite being a school's top administrator, she feels it's important to be willing to ask for help and advice.
“I think the biggest mistake a school administrator can make is not asking for help,” she said.
Spates said after that she feels her job is to give all the support to teachers that she can so they can in turn do the same for their students. She said ultimately her goal is to create a school that students want to come to, that parents are engaged with and that really feels like a community.
Spates said her first step in learning the school culture begins this Friday, when she will join the Williams faculty by Zoom for its regular staff meeting. She said she is already looking forward to it.
“I’m so glad I get a chance to do that before everyone goes home for the summer,” she said.