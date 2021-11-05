Prosecution and Defense rests its case in Iervolino trial

PELL CITY — Testimony in the trial of Michael Iervolino officially ended Friday after each side rested its case.
Iervolino is indicted for two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Slaon Harmon, a 20-year-old member of the Air Force reserves and the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon. One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting the younger Harmon from inside of a vehicle, while the second count charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle. The incident originally occurred on Nov. 5, 2019.
The prosecution finished up its multiple day case Friday by focusing on expert testimony. The first witness called was State Medical Examiner Dr. Valerie Green, who performed an autopsy on Harmon after his death.
She testified that Harmon had a bullet entry wound to the left side of the back of his neck. Green said the bullet traveled through Harmon’s neck hitting tissues near the spine and adam's apple before exiting through the mouth. She said that the wound would not cause immediate death, with the largest contributing factor being blood loss.
Green said the trauma could cause a person to begin to choke on blood. She said a person with such a wound would likely be able to function for a few minutes. Green said under cross examination by Defense Attorney Bob Bently that a person would be able to move but would be struggling to breath and likely confused.
Green also testified the wound itself was unusual for an entrance wound, being more irregular than normal.
“To look at this makes me think there was some intermediate target,” she said
Previous witnesses have testified that the back driver side window of Hamron’s Mazda 3 was busted out when found resting against a guy wire near the Valero travel center in Moody. Green said the projectile hitting glass could cause that irregularity in the wound.
Geaneé Westley, a forensic scientist with the Alabama Department of Forensics testified on DNA evidence on the Hi Point 9mm Pistol that several witnesses have testified was in Iervolino’s possession on the night of the incident. She tested it against DNA swabs from Irvolino and witnesses Jacob Atkinson, Dylon Stewart and Jacob Wilson. Westley said the gun had a mixture of three people’s DNA, two of them definitely male the other inconclusive, on it She said the largest portion was from Wilson who has testified that he owned the gun and was the last person to have it before it was collected by the State Bureau of Investigations, but that he had let Iervolino barrow it on the night of the incident.
The final expert was Nicholas Drake who works as a firearm and tool mark examiner for the ADF. He said he had tested both the Hi Point and the Glock 9mm involved in the case.
Drake said he matched the Hi Point to four shell casings found in a Chevrolet work truck that Circuit Clerk Annette Manning later testified Iervolino has pled guilty to theft of property and breaking and entering a vehicle charges in relation to earlier this week. He said the Hi Point also matched a shell casing found in the yard of Johnny Burtum, Ievolino’s cousin, who testified Iervolino came to his house in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2019
Drake said he could not conclusively prove that the projectile that caused Harmon’s death was fired from the Hi Point pistol in evidence, as it did not seem to have a regular pattern in testing, but could say it was fired from a Hi Point. He testified that the projectile had markings consistent with rifling featuring three grooves moving leftward, a feature only seen in Hi Point pistols.
The defense made its brief opening statement Friday, after initially deferring it until a later time on Tuesday. Bently said simply that he felt the defense's case would present an alternative to the prosecution's narrative and a different way Harmon could have been shot.
Manning was the defense’s first witness. She testified that Iervolino had also been indicted for breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property in connection with the theft of the work truck on Nov. 5, 2019. She said Iervolino pled guilty to those charges on Monday.
The defense's only other witness was Doug Sharp who testified he was an investigator working for the defense who had reviewed the evidence in the case. He said he also ran some tests concerning if a gunshot from the truck Iervolino was driving could have hit Harmon.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who is prosecuting the case after District Attorney Harmon recused himself, quickly objected to Sharp credentials, asking if he was certified to run such tests.
Sharp said he was not a certified police officer and did not consider himself an expert, but felt he was qualified to give an opinion.
Ultimately, after some discussion with Bently and Giddens, Judge Chad Woodruff reminded the jury that Sharp was not an expert but simply a person giving a lay opinion. Sharp said that he believed any shot from the truck to the car would have needed to be at an angle.
Also during Sharp’s testimony, the defense showed a video from the Sunoco on Park Avenue in Moody which had been shown in court previously. The video shows the Chevrolet work truck passing Harmon’s Mazda as it turns on to Kelly Creek Road.
Sharp noted a flash in the video away from the vehicles and that the car's brake lights had been obscured by something behind it before it came to rest at the Valero, which is also visible in the video. He said in his opinion that flash could have been a muzzle flash.
Under cross examination, Sharp said he was only giving his opinion in his testimony and said he believes Harmon was shot while driving his car. He also admitted to Giddens that the shot coming from the work truck was possible and that trees along Kelly Creek Road could have blocked the brake lights.
Giddens then played the video again, frame by frame. In it, a small but noticeable light can be seen inside the work truck when Harmon turns. Sharp said he had not seen that light before and had no explanation for it.
The case will continue Monday morning with closing arguments from both sides.