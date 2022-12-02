Police searching for missing middle-aged woman with ‘bright red hair’ in St. Clair County

St. Clair County investigators and Ragland police continued searching areas alongside Alabama 144 Friday for a woman reported missing since Nov. 30.
Catherine Ann McCann, 56, was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The location where she was last seen was given as the area of 11616 Alabama 144, several miles east of Ragland.
Ragland police chief Bubba Brown said Friday that McCann was reported to have been wearing pajamas, and may have had a red and black blanket-like wrap around her. Brown said that the color of the pajamas was not made clear.
“One thing is, she has very bright red hair,” Brown said.
On Friday, Brown said investigators continued to follow up on “several credible leads” into McCann’s last sightings on Wednesday along the highway near her home.
“We do have sightings from people who know her,” Brown said.
Searches using K-9s, drones and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office helicopter didn’t result in a sighting on Thursday, he said.
In the initial report released by the Sheriff’s Office, McCann was said to have a medical condition. Brown said Friday McCann was apparently recovering from a stroke, but he wasn’t certain of her exact condition from this.
“She may have difficulty walking,” Brown said.
The Sheriff’s Office deployed Air One and the department’s Drone Team during their search Thursday, along with K-9s and a ground search.
Investigators gathered alongside the roadway at several locations Thursday afternoon, and some walked alongside a nearby creek.
Brown said wooded areas behind McCann’s home were covered in the search Thursday, which included local volunteers who joined in the effort.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information that could be helpful to authorities searching for McCann call the department at 205-594-3333 or the Ragland Police Department at 205-884-3333.