Police pursue car that's reported stolen, and chase ends in mud hole

PELL CITY — Two men are in custody after leading Pell City Police on a chase on Alabama Highway 78 on Wednesday afternoon.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said that two men, one from Birmingham and one from Hueytown, fled police around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday after police identified the car they were driving as possibly having been stolen.
He said after officers noticed the suspicious vehicle they ran its information and found that it had been reported stolen. The chief said as officers attempted to stop the vehicle the pair instead took off down Cogswell Avenue at a high rate of speed and began throwing unidentified items out of the car.
Irwin said the vehicle eventually ran off the road near the 94.1 The River radio station. He said the vehicle exited the roadway but came to rest in a mud hole at the bottom of a hill near where the city is working on sewer improvements in the Eden area.
Irwin said no one was injured in the incident and both men were taken into custody without incident. He said both men are being transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville and are expected to be charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
Irrwin said the incident was resolved quickly and officers continue to investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.