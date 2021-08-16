Police investigating after weekend shooting in Leeds

LEEDS — Police are investigating after the Saturday shooting death of a Leeds man.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Rex Wydemon, 56, of Leeds was pronounced dead Saturday night after an altercation with another person led to him being shot.
Russell said the incident occurred on Lane Drive in Leeds at around 9:50 p.m. He said following the incident, Wydemon was then transported to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham where he was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Russell said the Leeds Police Department is investigating the incident.