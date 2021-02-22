Police Investigating after human remains found in Odenville

ODENVILLE — The Odenville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after unidentified remains were found in Odenville on Sunday.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said skeletal remains were found near Rocky Ridge Road in the Hunter’s Crossing area of Odenville. He said the body appeared to have been burned.
He said the remains have not yet been identified but authorities are working on possible leads.
Russell said the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for further analysis.
A release from the Sheriff’s Office said the Jacksonville State University Department of Applied Forensics is assisting in the investigation.
Odenville Police Chief Glenn Walton said his department’s investigation is continuing at this time.
“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the Odenville Police Department are working diligently to make a positive identification on the victim and follow up on numerous tips and leads,” Walton said.
The chief asked that anyone with any information is urged to call 205-884-3333 or email info@stclairsheriff.org.