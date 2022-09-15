Police investigating after house fire on Mays Bend in Pell City

PELL CITY — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the scene of house fire in Pell City.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said at 8:37 a.m. Thursday the Pell City Police Department received a call about a house on fire at 5500 Mays Bend Road near Pell City Fire Station 3. He said the man renting the house was also found dead on the property.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Ken Howe Jr, 51 of Pell City. The coroner said Howe was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. on the scene.
Morris said his department received the call for the incident after passing residents noticed smoke.
“What started the call was some passersby saw the smoke coming from the house and jumped out to try to help and make sure nobody was in the house,” Morris said. “Within less than five to seven minutes we had the road shut down. We were here and fire responded shortly thereafter”
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his department quickly had the fire under control.
“They did an aggressive attack and got the fire extinguished really quick,” he said.
Morris said the fire appeared to have started in multiple locations in the house.
The chief said the man was renting the house but the connection between his death and the fire is not known at this time.
He said along with the Pell City Police Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating the fire. Morris said the ATF happened to be doing a joint training session with the State Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday morning so agents from both agencies came to assist.