Police chiefs Walton of Odenville, Hampton of Ashville complete certification program

Two local police chiefs have completed training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program at Jacksonville State University, according to a news release.
The news release said Chief Roy "Glen" Walton of Odenville Police Department has completed 160 hours in the program. In addition, Chief Ed Hampton of the Ashville Police Department has completed 240 hours of training.
Walton and Hampton received their certification in March at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Mobile.