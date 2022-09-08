Picking up the pieces - Looney descendants help with cleanup

ASHVILLE – Bret Tanner and his family had planned to stop by and see where their family roots began, the same weekend of the Alabama vs. Utah game, since they had lived in Utah and only recently moved to Tennessee.
“My uncle sent us pictures of it (the John Looney House) 10 years ago,” Tanner said. “I told myself, ‘Man, we got to get there since it is so close.’”
The descendant of John Looney started planning the family trip to Alabama, and that’s when he found out via the internet that a piece of his family’s history was almost destroyed by fire.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Tanner said. “We always wanted to make it down here. It’s sad.”
He contacted Frank Waid with the St. Clair Historical Society after reading about the fire.
“I wanted to let them know we wanted to help out,” Tanner said.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, and their children, Brunson, Taiton, Emerie and Paxton, made the trip to Ashville Saturday to see first-hand the house, the damage, and to also help with the planned cleanup over the Labor Day weekend.
“They have done so much work,” Tanner said of the St. Clair Historical Society volunteers. “It’s so amazing that they are putting in so much effort to restore the home.”
Waid said volunteers had been working and cleaning up at the Looney House since last Wednesday, removing much of the debris caused by the fire.
Carol Waid said the kitchen chimney was pushed down and removed by heavy equipment, thanks to the talents of Scott Sweatt.
She said the heat from the fire caused cracks in the stone chimney, making it unsafe.
The kitchen was a separate structure and stood directly behind the house. It was destroyed by the early morning fire, reported on Saturday, Aug. 6, more than one month ago.
Frank Waid and Michael Gilbert were cleaning the portion of the house that suffered the most damage. Gilbert’s wife, Sherry, would carry containers of debris the two men removed from underneath the subfloor of the room.
The men were trying to retrieve metal objects that were perhaps buried beneath the charred floors of the main level of the house.
The left side of the house was severely damaged. The upstairs floor was gone, as well as the stairs that once led to the second level of the house.
The fire caused openings in the main downstair’s floor of the home. The two men were reaching between these openings, looking for more pieces of metal.
“It’s like treasure hunting,” Waid said.
Within minutes, Waid found something he was looking for. It was the metal lock that was once attached to the door of the room.
“I wonder how it got here,” he said, looking at the bent metal lock.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined by state fire marshals but many believe the fire was intentionally set.
Across the center walkway of the house, Carol Waid was sweeping the floors of the downstairs room on the right side of the house.
It was mostly spared from the fire.
“Look, the paint is still on the walls,” Frank Waid said.
He pointed to a box of matches on a wooden table that was inside the room at the time of the fire. It was still in good condition.
Frank Waid said they had the right amount of help, volunteers, in their cleanup efforts of the 1818 pine house, which is considered one of the oldest standing two-story double-dogtrot houses in Alabama.
He said he was satisfied with the cleanup effort.
“We’ve done everything we could do as a volunteer group,” he said. “Now it is time for the pros.”