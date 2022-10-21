Person killed in house fire

A one-fatality house fire in the Shoal Creek Valley area of St. Clair County on Thursday afternoon is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the victim’s body is undergoing an autopsy as part of the investigation, and the identity of the victim can’t be released until dental records confirm the identification.
The fire was reported at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, according to Ashville Fire Chief Mike Barry.
When his department responded, the two-story wood frame house was fully involved by the fire, he said.
The house was located at 165 Holiday Estates Road.