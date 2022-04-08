Pell City's Tristen Gressett is gearing up for his first live performance on American Idol

Pell City native Tristen Gressett is thinking about the pressure and the good times as he prepares for his first live episode of “American Idol” this Sunday.
This week, the 17-year-old singer and musician secured his spot in Idol's top 24 by making it through the genre and duet portions of the show's grueling “Hollywood Week” portion of the competition along with the showstoppers round.
For the showstoppers, Gressett put on a high powered rendition of “Come Together” by the Beatles to a live audience at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater.
“It was so much fun,” he said. “That's like the biggest stage I have ever played on.”
Gressett isn't a stranger to performing. He is a member of Pell City High School’s Spotlight Drama Club and plays at venues locally, but he said the energy in the theater was different.
“When you get up on that stage,” he said, “it's like a constant exchange of energy.”
Despite that energy, Gressett said both on Idol and off it that he didn’t expect to make it into the Top 24.
“I did not think I was going to make it,” he said. “I never expected this in a million years.”
Gressett said the competition had to go from 59 contestants to 24 and everyone there is a talented artist.
“It's really a little fish in a big pond kind of moment,” he said.
Gressett said getting through to the next stage of the competition is a big step. From this point on the young musician will be performing live and instead of just needing to get the judges approval, he will also need people across the country to vote for him. He said that makes the whole competition more fun, but at the same time it adds a lot of pressure.
“It's just such a huge scale,” Gressett said. “You got to step up to the plate and give your all.”
He said ultimately he wants to show people that he wants to be an artist that makes an impact.
“I want people to know that this is my life,” he said. “This is everything I want in this world.”
Gressett said he also greatly appreciates the support Pell City has given him so far. He said he hosted a watch party at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts for his first Hollywood week performance in March, which got a great turnout. Gressett said another watch party is planned for Sunday at CEPA at 6 p.m., though he will not be able to attend this one for obvious reasons.
“I want to represent my hometown,” he said. “They have been so supportive."
Gressett said he feels like him being in the competition has led to more people his age getting excited about music. He said it also just seems to have made Pell City a little more lively and he wants to keep that up.
“I think it's really boosted the morale a little bit,” he said. “I just want to make everybody proud now."