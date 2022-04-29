Pell City's Tristen Gressett is focusing on lessons learned and future plans after American Idol run

PELL CITY — After a deep run on “American Idol” Tristen Gressett is happy to be back in his native Pell City, but he feels he's learned a lot on his journey.
“I think what I am taking away is something, just so much more knowledge and experience than what I had before,” he said, “because now I got a better understanding of the industry, a better understanding of the people that are in this and what to look out for, what to follow, what to go towards, what to be aware of.”
Gressett said he feels he has a better head on his shoulders about what he needs to do to succeed in the music industry and he wants to put that to use. He said one thing that he has taken away from being on Idol is that he is far from done.
“It has reinforced this drive and this want that I have had to make it in the music industry and make it in the work of entertainment,” Gressett said. “It just reinforced that so much more.”
He said one of things that helped reinforce that was getting to perform in front of so many people. Gressett said the energy was pretty different from gigs he had played before going on the show.
“They are there for who you are as an artist, they’re not there just because they happen to be there and they are eating and drinking, they are there because they want to see you perform,” he said. “I want to have that and I want to be that kind of performer for the rest of my life.”
Gressett said he thinks a lot of his early time is music and theater was him looking for that feeling.
“I think this show has taught me alot about how when people are listening I don't have to try as hard,” he said.
Gressett also said he's learned alot about singing through the different mentors and vocal coaches he worked with on the show.
As for the future, Gressett said he plans to start getting out and working hard.
“I’m getting a good deal of shows lined up with different festivals and big events to get the word out there and save up for when I move out to Los Angeles eventually,” he said.
Gressett said, for instance, that he will be co-headlining the year's Helen Keller Festival in Tuscumbia with fellow Idol Alum Cadence Baker in June.
He also said that he still wants to partner with the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts to put on a local music showcase this summer.
“I haven't been able to think about it as much as I’ve wanted to but it's a very clear vision,” Gressett said. “I want to get a bunch of musicians locally, a lot of younger musicians who just need an outlet to express themselves and to be able to take what they are doing more seriously than what people around them may.”
Gressett said some of those musicians may not have the same support he's always had from his mom. His mother Missie Gressett joked that other moms may not enjoy the ideas of their kids playing in a bar.
“Maybe their mommas aren't encouraging like mine was,” Tristen said. “I want them to know that there are people that want to hear them and just that little bit of drive they get from this may spark an interest in a career like it did me.”