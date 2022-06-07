Pell City's Haley Williams takes over hometown elementary school

PELL CITY — Haley Williams describes herself as a Pell City girl, and now she's going to be in charge of a new Pell City school.
Williams was recently named the principal for the elementary school and is already on the job. She's been in administration in Pell City schools for awhile having been assistant principal at Williams Intermediate School, then acting principal there and then most recently acting principal at Duran North Junior High School.
Superintendent James Martin described the new role as something of a homecoming for her, as she had previously worked at Iola before she went into administration at Williams Intermediate.
“It's not only a chance to take on a greater role in our community but also to go back to a place where she once worked,” he said. “I am excited for her, I am excited for Iola Roberts. I know she's going to do a good job.”
Yet, for Williams she said that she's been at home for her whole career.
“I’ve been in the Pell City school system for 17 years,” she said. “I am a Pell City graduate, so this is home. This has always been home.”
Williams said she was lucky to have an opportunity to come back to her alma mater after college and she stayed ever since.
Despite primarily working in elementary schools, Williams was appointed acting principal for Duran North at the end of last school year and has held that position for the last year. Martin praised William’s work at the junior high school and the Pell City School Board had approved making her assistant principal at the consolidated Duran Junior High School beginning next year. Yet Williams said her experience in elementary schools made her interested in the job at Iola when it became available.
“I decided this was something I wanted to apply for after a lot of prayer,” she said. “I am super excited.”
Williams said she feels like her experience at Duran North has helped her grow as an educator and really helped her look at how schools should nurture students as a person as well as a scholar. She said that there isn’t a grade level she really prefers specifically, but one part of the move back to the elementary school she is excited about is being around Kindergarten students.
“There is an excitement and joy in new kids coming in,” the principal said, adding that she wants to watch them experience that.