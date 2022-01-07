Pell City's Dr. Andy Jackson ends teacher of the year journey at national championship game

PELL CITY — In his last act as 2020 Alabama Teacher of Year, Pell City’s Dr. Andy Jackson is heading to the college football national championship game in Indianapolis.
Jackson said he is attending the game as part of events put on by the College Football Playoff Foundation, a non-profit organization that's primary platform supports teachers.
He said he was driving up to the game site Friday and over the weekend he will be attending a teachers conference Saturday and a 5K supporting the foundation Sunday. Jackson said the weekend will round out with he and the rest of last year’s teachers of the year from across the country being recognized on the field before the start of the national championship game.
The game will be Monday at 7 p.m. and pit No. 1 Alabama against No. 3 Georgia. Jackson said he is 100 percent pulling for the Crimson Tide during the big game.
Jackson said the conference will bring together teachers from all round the county and will even have teachers joining virtually nationwide. He said he feels it's important that the foundation is honoring teachers as a part of the games festivities because of the importance of college football in the southern United States. Jackson said he's a football fan himself so he's glad to see the two sharing a stage, especially after how the last couple years have been hard on educators.
“It's really exciting,” he said. “It's a great time to put education in the forefront and paint teachers in a positive light.”
Jackson said that he personally feels the weekend, conferences and all is going to be a lot of fun.
“I’m super excited,” he said “I think this whole weekend is just going to be fun.”
He said that his attendance is actually because of a quirk of the way teachers of the year are tracked. Jackson said the honor is usually given in Alabama based on school year, while many other states decide it based on calendar year.
This means despite Jackson being Alabama’s 2020 Teacher of the Year he is in the 2021 cohort insead of 2021 Alabama Teacher of the Year Kimberly Johnson of Auburn. Jackson said that makes this his last official duty as teacher of the year.
“This is the last teacher of the year thing,” he said. “It's probably the thing I have been looking forward to the most.”
It's also something Jackson won't be experiencing alone. He said his plus one is his 16-year-old son.