Pell City's Anderson receives award as national agent summit

BIRMINGHAM — Nicole Anderson of Pell City has received The Alpha Award at Lake Homes Realty’s National Agent Summit for her exceptional achievements in real estate. The Alpha Award is one of the highest awards given at the National Agent Summit.
The Alpha Award is given to agents with a total transaction volume of $25 million or greater with 60 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $18 million or greater between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.
Total transaction volume is the sum of the property sale price of each transaction side represented, even if the side represented was shared with another agent.
“Nicole continues to impress with her hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present her with this major award,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “The Alpha Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors,” Phillips said. “Agents like Nicole are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest growing companies in the country.”
Lake Homes Realty is a multi-state real estate company focused on lake homes and land.