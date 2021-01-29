Pell City zoning commission approves items related to new jail

PELL CITY — The Pell City Planning and Zoning Commission has approved several items related to the new St. Clair County Jail in Pell City.
During the commission's monthly meeting Thursday, the commission approved the rezoning of eight plots of land in downtown Pell City from medium density residential to general business. The commission also approved the vacation of portions of 18th Street North and First Avenue North. Both items are required for the new jail, which will be located next to the county courthouse and the old jail site.
Jason Goodgame, the construction manager for the project, attended the meeting representing the St. Clair County Commission. According to documents provided by Goodgame to the commission the new jail will be located directly west of the county courthouse across 18th Street. The building will span the vacated part of First Avenue to where the Pell City Church of Christ is currently located. Goodgame said the facility will also feature a sally port on 18th Street that will be used for food service.
Goodgame said the county has already purchased five homes and the Church of Christ in order to secure the land for the jail. The county is in the process of closing on the sale of one other home.
“We purchased those outright,” he said “We met each owner and talked to them and made a fair price and they accepted it.”
Goodgame said the look of the building will be similar to Pell City Hall and feature 300 beds.
One benefit he said the new facility will offer is less transportation of prisoners, as it will feature a small courtroom that can be used for arraignment hearings of inmates.
Goodgame said the new jail will mean a change in how prisoners are held in the county and how criminal court takes place.
“In the long run, the Ashville jail will close, and all prisoners in St. Clair County will be held in Pell City,” Goodgame said.
He added that this jail will cause the county to move most criminal proceedings taking place in Pell City’s courthouse.
In response to a question from Chairman Camaran Williams, Goodgame said the facility could not be built on the former jail site due to issues with building a more vertical facility.
He said that it could lead to sewer issues. Goodgame said if there was a clog in a toilet, it could cause flooding.
The commission held a public hearing for the two jail related issues but no residents spoke in favor or against either item. While the commission has approved the rezonings and vacations, the Pell City Council will still need to give final approval for both actions.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved an application for permanent conditional use for home occupation for Cory S. Fuller doing business as Shield International Arms Company;
—Approved an application for conditional use for home occupation for Tavie Wingard;
—Approved preliminary and final plat for 19 lots for the Horizon subdivision phase 3 sector 1, this item will need final approval from the city council;
—Heard from Byron Woods of Municipal Consultants on the merits of low pressure sewer systems; and
—Election Camaran Williams as Commission Chairman and Pat Wrigley as Vice Chairman.