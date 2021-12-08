You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Pell City wreck leaves truck turned over and one with minor injuries

1208 truck flipped over wreck photo

A midday wreck left a pickup truck turned over and no one seriously injured Wednesday.

 By Josie Howell, Times Assistant Editor, jhowell@thestclairtimes.com

PELL CITY — A midday wreck left a pickup truck turned over and no one seriously injured Wednesday.

The accident occured at the intersection of Martin Street South and South Park Drive around 11:30 a.m. 

Pell City Fire Chief Time Kurzejeski spoke on the scene and said  the cause of the accident was not immediately clear but two vehicles, a red pickup truck and silver sedan, were involved. The pickup truck flipped over onto its roof during the accident while the sedan appeared to have damage to its front end.

The chief said the driver of the pickup received minor injuries during the crash and was treated on the scene by the Pell City Fire Department. He said the driver of the sedan was unharmed.

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

Tags