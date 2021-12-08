Pell City wreck leaves truck turned over and one with minor injuries

PELL CITY — A midday wreck left a pickup truck turned over and no one seriously injured Wednesday.
The accident occured at the intersection of Martin Street South and South Park Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Pell City Fire Chief Time Kurzejeski spoke on the scene and said the cause of the accident was not immediately clear but two vehicles, a red pickup truck and silver sedan, were involved. The pickup truck flipped over onto its roof during the accident while the sedan appeared to have damage to its front end.
The chief said the driver of the pickup received minor injuries during the crash and was treated on the scene by the Pell City Fire Department. He said the driver of the sedan was unharmed.