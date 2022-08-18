Pell City woman waives arraignment in murder case

ASHVILLE — Attorneys for a Pell City woman, who was indicted for reckless murder in connection with a January car crash, waived her arraignment hearing Wednesday.
Kelsey Crow, who was indicted last month, was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, a step in criminal proceedings in which a person is informed of charges they were indicted for. Her attorney David Luker instead filed to waive that hearing, something St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said is not uncommon.
Crow still appeared in front of St. Clair Presiding Circuit Court Judge Phil Seay on Wednesday morning, for a short hearing after her attorney filed a motion to have her driving privileges restored.
As a part of Crow’s bond, she is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle, along with other conditions.
Seay ultimately denied the motion, keeping the restrictions in place.
The charges against Crow stem from a car crash that took place on Cogswell Avenue in Pell City on Jan. 6 and resulted in the death of 55-year-old Jimmy Wade Rich of Riverside.
Former Pell City Police Lt. Don Newton said at the time of the fatal crash, that it occurred at 6:18 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cogswell Avenue. He said the initial investigation indicated a Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Crowe, was traveling eastbound on Cogswell Avenue, crossed the centerline, and struck a westbound Honda Passport driven by Rich.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Rich was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. of blunt force injuries.
Newton also said Crow was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham with non-life threatening injuries, and two juveniles were transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham after the crash.
According to the indictment in the case, Crow is accused of being intoxicated and using a cellphone at the time of the crash. In addition to reckless murder, Crow is also charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.