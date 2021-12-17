Pell City woman arrested in connection with Leeds hit and run

LEEDS — A Pell City woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run fatality in Leeds.
Amber Green, 26, of Pell City was arrested Thursday by the Leeds Police Department, according to St. Clair County Jail Records. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and criminally negligent homicide with a vehicle in connection with an incident Wednesday that took the life of a Birmingham cyclist.
According to a news release from Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the LPD and the Leeds Fire Department responded to Highway 78 West and Riverview Road on a traffic accident.
Once on the scene, officers observed Mark Lyle Miller, 59, of Birmingham deceased from the traffic accident involving his bicycle and a motor vehicle that left the scene.
The release said a witness on the scene reported that a red vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 78 West and struck Miller’s bicycle. Miller was struck from the rear by the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Irwin said the vehicle has severe damage to it and the department is seeking information on locating this red vehicle and driver. The vehicle’s radiator was damaged and leaked antifreeze.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene to assist in evidence collection and traffic homicide investigation.