Pell City welcomes back teachers with a visit from the weather man himself

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System welcomed back its teachers with music, speeches, prizes and a visit from noted TV meteorologist James Spann.
The event was Thursday at its annual teacher institute, and it included door prizes, a performance by students Zoe Kay and Macy Kreitlein, and greetings from Board President Cecil Fomby, Board member Norman Wilder, State Representative Randy Wood and Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt.
Pell City Superintendent James Martin began the event by reminding staff of what they have to celebrate.
“As we begin this year, we are beginning the 40th year of the Pell City School System,” he said. “The class of 2022 will be the 40th graduating class of the Pell City School System.”
Martin said the system should also be celebrating a return to more normal operations for much of the system.
“The main thing we have to celebrate is this, we're having in person school,” Martin said to applause, “and that is something I am grateful for.”
The event's main speaker was Spann, who is the ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist. He focused his comments on the impact teachers can have on students.
Spann said his mother taught high school English and worked at both Ashville and Ragland during her career. He also talked about several teachers that had a heavy impact on him.
“I have no memory of life really until first grade,” he said
Spann said his teacher that year was Edna Porterfield at W.O. Palmer Elementary in Greenville. He said she was tough, regularly called students by only their last name and wasn't afraid to use a paddle, but also helped put him on his way to who he is today.
“One day I was doing what I normally do, the same thing I do today: I stared out the window a lot,” He said. “I was staring out the window looking at some clouds or something and all of a sudden Mrs. Porterfield said, ‘Spann get out here now.’”
Spann said at first he assumed he was in trouble, but his teacher had something else in mind.
“We got out in the hall and I will never forget this,” he said. “She did something I’ve never seen her do before, she smiled … and then she gave me something from the library, a little book and you know what it was? It was a book about weather.”
Spann said Porterfield changed his life that day. He said later, in second grade, his father left his family, and he and his mother were left to fend for themselves.
“Life got really hard, we had no money,” Spann said. “I know what it's like to be broke, I know what it's like to hurt and some of you do too and I’m not saying it's good or bad, it just happened.”
He also said that some of the teachers will have kids in their classroom that will be going through that kind of hurt and he thanked them in advance for how they were going to help those kids.
Spann said eventually, after moving to Tuscaloosa so his mother could finish her English degree, he got help from his new principal, Archie Hitson.
“He would seek me out in the hallway, or in the classroom, and he would come up to me, he would say little things like, ‘You look good today,’” he said. “He would say things like, ‘I believe in you,’ and I honestly started to believe Mr. Hitson believed in me.”
Spann said Porterfield and Hitson changed his life by both fostering his interests and believing in him. He said that every teacher in the system has the opportunity to do that this year.
“If you hear anything I say, please hear this: you will never know until the day you go to heaven what you have done for a child,” Spann said, “but understand you’ve done that and you will do that this year.”