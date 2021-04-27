Pell City water pollution report includes good news

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved its annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report during its regular meeting Monday.
The report gives an analysis of the operation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant each year, and the current one included good news for Pell City.
Utilities Manager James Hadaway said the MWPP serves as a report card for the plant's operations, with most of the information being of use to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Hadaway said the city received a score of only 58 on their final evaluation. The report awards points based on several criteria with a total possible score of 783. Hadaway said the lower the number of points the better the score, and the city is currently within the reports best classification.
Hadaway added that one of the most important parts of the report is the nutrient levels of water put into the lake from the plant which are all far below the permitted limits.
“These are some phenomenal numbers and if you kind go into the record, it will be some of the lowest in Alabama,” the he said.
During the meeting, City Manager Brian Muenger looked at efforts by the utilities department to cut down on Inflow and Infiltration, which are both ways excess stormwater can get into the sewage systems either from other drain systems or breaks in the system.
He said the department has been dealing with these issues by fixing manhole leaks and other issues.
Muenger said that through these efforts the city has been able to reduce energy costs by nearly 47 percent.
Hadaway said inflow and infiltration increase costs in collection, getting the water to the plant, and extra treatment costs.
“Really it's the collection, the cost to collect it and get it there,” he said. “Then once you get to the plant, one of our biggest expenses is chemicals, the less water you have coming in the less chemicals you have to use to treat it.”
Muenger said these savings may only be a few thousand dollars, but any decrease is a step in the right direction.
“In an economy where costs are always rising, any time costs can be brought down or otherwise controlled, that is something we really need to recognize,” he said.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the purchase of turn-out gear for the Fire Department Professionals, Inc for $19,960; and
—Approved changing the price of Splash Pad party reservations to $100 for two hours, normal entrance fees and after hours party rates will remain the same.