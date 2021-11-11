Pell City veterans home holds virtual event to honor veterans

PELL CITY — The Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home held a small virtual ceremony in honor of Veterans Day.
The ceremony was streamed on the home's Facebook page and attended in person by its residents. The reason for the virtual event was COVID-19 protocols which the veterans home has been strictly following since the beginning of the pandemic to protect residents.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt and Police Chief Paul Irwin were both in attendance during the event as speakers.
Pruitt said he was honored to be in attendance at the event, though he said that speaking made him a little nervous.
“From time to time over the last several years, I have folks ask me if I ever get nervous addressing crowds at any of the various events to which I get invited as mayor, and as I make my living running my mouth as an attorney the answer has always been no,” he joked but said that was no entirely true. “There are two such events that always make me anxious — it's Veterans Day and Memorial Day.”
Pruitt said that this is not because the crowds are bigger, but because the words are more important. He said there are no words that can repay the debt of gratitude that is owed to veterans.
Irwin, who is also a United States Marine on top of being a career police officer, said he was also honored to join the veterans at the home Thursday. The chief said he had also recently been at the home to celebrate the Marine Corps’ birthday
He began by recognizing veterans from each branch of the Military including the U.S Army, Navy, Marine Corp. Air Force and Coast Guard. Irwin said in a few years they may even be recognizing Space Force veterans as well.
“Even though our boot camps and the things we did and our mission were different, there's one thing we had in common and that was the love for America,” he said. “That was the patriotism and the sacrifice we were willing to make.”
Irwin also discussed how even by definition veterans exhibit the qualities of heroism. He said veterans have had to deal with intense adversity, sometimes sleeping in a mud hole or a tent, to keep a commitment they made at a young age to serve their country.
The chief the importance of remembering soldiers lost so that others could make it home. He said he thinks of those that did not make it every day, and remembers that there is a purpose for the people who make it home.