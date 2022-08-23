Pell City unveils list of stores coming to new retail development

PELL CITY — The City of Pell City and Noon Pell City have unveiled the line up of stores coming to Pell City Square retail center.
The list includes both stores that had been confirmed since the project was announced, such as Tj Maxx and Hobby Lobby and other stores that had been pre-approved in the city’s original agreement with Noon.
The line includes Tj Maxx, Ross, Old Navy, pOpshelf, five BELoW, Rack Room Shoes and Hobby Lobby. Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said there is also one more store currently planned but it has not yet been finalized.
Mayor Bill Pruitt said he thinks the stores will all make fine additions to Pell City.
“I think it's going to be a great addition and everybody’s gonna be really excited when they do get to see the final line up,” he said, “and that's just going to set the stage for the next wave of additions.”
Pruitt said he feels Pell City Square is just the beginning of new economic opportunities coming to the city.
“It shows a growing level of confidence in the economy and the rebound and the community,” he said. “It's going to make some other businesses that have been watching, waiting to see what happens. It's going to make them more comfortable when they see these companies willing to make this level of commitment to the area. So, you can't help but build on each other.”
Muenger said the line up brings familiar brands that residents already shop at to Pell City.
“Our goal has always been to give people the options to do the maximum amount of commerce they can here locally,” he said. “That's what supports our local economy, our local schools and that ultimately what we want to do.”
Muenger said he feels like there is a national trend towards expanding local options and allowing residents to be able to make big purchases in their own community.
For Muenger, work on the project has also been a part of his job on some level since he started with the city in 2015. He said developing the old hospital site has had a lot of steps including demolishing the old hospital, working with several different agencies on preparing the site and a delay imposed by the pandemic.
“It's been a lot of years, a lot of years talking about it, that's the nature of public meetings,” Muenger said. “You talk about things in public and sometimes they happen very quickly, sometimes they take longer. In this case we had a delay that was outside of our control.”
Muenger said before the pandemic the city had been nearing a different deal on a retail center on the old hospital site, but the pandemic caused that deal to go away.
“It was tough to see that go away mostly because I know what this means to the city,” he said. “A big part of what it means is that we want to continue to be sort of a hub for commerce. Whether that's industrial, whether that's medical,whether it's retail and commercial.”
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the commission has always shared that commitment to the project because of how it will benefit the citizens of the county.
“Even though this project hit a number of unavoidable hurdles over the last three years, the Commission’s support of this retail center in Pell City has never wavered,” he said. “We support this project, as we do projects throughout the entire county, because it will benefit all of our citizens with convenient access to goods and services currently missing in our county.”
Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Smith said ultimately the project has been a cooperation between several people and organizations in the county.
“I will say this repeatedly, this project would not have been possible without the cooperative spirit forged by the EDC, County Commission, Bill Ellison, Noon Development, and Mayor Pruitt and his Council,” Smith said. “It was truly a team approach as we were putting together the pieces of a financial puzzle that worked for all parties, even with rapidly changing variables like construction cost, economic shutdown, and a pandemic. We never questioned that it will be worth all the hard work in the end.”
On top of the announcement of the stores, Smith also announced the official groundbreaking for Pell City Square to celebrate all those partnerships will be Sept. 8.