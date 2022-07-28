Pell City to see garbage rate increase for the first time since 2008

PELL CITY — Pell City residents are likely to see an increase in their garbage bill soon.
On Monday, the Pell City Council approved new residential and commercial contracts for waste pick up. The new residential contract will see residents' garbage bill go from $14.59 to $20.25 as a part of its new residential contract with Arrow Disposal. Along with that increase the city will also charge residents $2.75 to pay for its continued dumpster service for residents at the street department, bringing the total monthly charge to residents to $23.
Commercial waste collection customers will continue to work with Waste Management for garbage pick up but rates for those customers will also go up depending on the size of their dumpster and the frequency of pick-up.
The new contract is the first the city has had since 2008. Last month, City Manager Brian Muenger told the council that they would need to bid its garbage contract as Waste Management, who under various names has served the city since 2008, could not guarantee the same rate it previously had for economic reasons. Waste Management did ultimately bid on a new contract with the city, but Arrow offered a lower overall bid.
He said he would have preferred to not change rates, but the city had to look at the reality of the situation.
“I wish we could have maintained the same pricing,” Muenger said, “but it's just not where the market really is right now. It's not possible to hold that same price forever unfortunately.”
The manager said ultimately he is satisfied with the rate the city was able to land on compared to other nearby cities and counties, which have also seen increases.
“When you see people with twice the number of customers that we have paying more for less service, I feel very good about the pricing we obtained for our citizens even relative to just the second bid we received.” he said. “I am pleased that we were able to present the council with what I think is very very competitive pricing."
Muenger said he didn’t like being the bearer of bad news but admitted the news could be worse.
The new service will include weekly garbage pick up and bi-weekly brush service for up to 6 cubic yards of brush. It will not, however, include recycling, which Arrow did not include in its bid.
Muenger said he knows recycling service is used by several hundred citizens, including himself, but it is another victim of market forces.
He referred to a recent article in Shelby County Reporter about Shelby County's own look at garbage and recycling rates.
“They said, used to, you could pay $13 a ton for recycling and now its 10 times that,” he said.
At the same time Muenger said businesses that will handle recyclables, he said there is only one such business in the Birmingham area, charge spoilage fees if a load has too much non recyclable waste in it.
“The market has just really fundamentally changed and that's very disenchanting to me,” he said. “I wish that was not the case, it doesn't seem right, but that's where the market is.”
Muenger said he does want to work to make sure residents have access to some sort of recycling service. He said he is checking to see if there was any way the city could work with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to make some form of service happen.
The new service will start on Sept. 1 with Waste Management continuing to offer service to the city throughout the month of August thanks to an extension approved by the council.
“Tentatively, we are working out the transitional schedule between Waste Management and Arrow Disposal now,” the city manager said.
Muenger said residents can expect to start seeing new trash cans delivered by mid August. He said for a period of time the two companies will service each other's trash cans to allow a grace period while Arrow cans are distributed and Waste Management cans are collected.