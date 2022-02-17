Pell City to rebuild and expand 20 year old Kids Kastle

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved moving forward with a project to rebuild and expand Kids Kastle at Lakeside Park.
During its regular meeting early this week the Pell City Council approved authorizing the City Manager Brian Muenger and Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge to move forward on the project.
Muenger said the project was necessary because of the age of the current Kids Kastle, which has led to it having needed extensive repairs recently.
“A few months ago, you will remember, we had an assessment done on Kids Kastle,” the manager said to the council. “It's now 20-plus years old, made almost exclusively out of wood and despite the maintenance by our crews, we just had some degradation there over time.”
He said Edge and his staff fixed all the immediate issues, but the assessment gave him reason to feel it was time to move towards a reconstruction of the installation.
Edge said the new Kids Kastle will have a soft surface walkway to make the playground more accessible to people with disabilities along with fixtures specifically for those with disabilities. He said the new playground will be primarily metal and composite boards and decking instead of wood
“Most all the features now will be going back metal with a powder coat versus the wood swings and that kind of stuff,” Edge said, adding that many of the fixtures would likely be in a different style as standards have changed over the years.
He said the playground would all have a total 3,174 square feet added and would now include an area for 2- to 5-year-olds to play. Edge also said the expansion would make the wheelchair swing previously provided to the city by the Kiwanis Club to be a part of Kids Kastle. It currently is outside the bounds of the playground.
Edge asked the council to consider the proposal as he felt it was time to make these upgrades.
“I think it's in dire need of it,” he said. “It's tired is the best example I can say. It's just tired. I mean there's been millions of little footprints that have run across that building since it was built and it's time to upgrade it and bring it to our standard for the city of Pell City.”
Edge said he felt the new installation could last even longer than the current one has, at least 30 years.
In a budget shared by Edge during the meeting, the entire project is expected to cost the city $682,500. Muenger said that city organizations have already reached out wanting to help with the project and that could help lower the cost to the city itself. He said Kids Kastle was originally built completely with community contributions, but has since become a key city feature.
“This is a show piece in a show piece park,” Muenger said. ”When you bring people to Pell City and you want to show them one of our places… people take them to Lakeside Park, if you want to walk your dog, people go to Lakeside Park, they take their kids to Kids Kastle. This has to be something that is at a minimum equal, optimally an enhancement on what was there originally because that's the baseline.”
Another thing Muenger said the new playground will do is retain references to the original work to bring the playground into existence.
Former St. Clair County Circuit Judge and Pell City Mayor Bill Hereford said the playground was built originally around 2001.
“I was in charge of the volunteers,” Hereford recalled fondly. “We had over 2,000 separate individuals come and build it.”
He said it was during his time as the circuit judge and it was wonderful working on the project.
“I’ve never seen so many people come together to work on a civic project,” Hereford said. “Not everything you do in life is memorable but that was just so special.”
He said the project was originally the idea of Elisabeth Thomason, who worked at Metro Bank at the time and mentioned the idea to the bank’s founder Ray Cox.
The judge said Cox liked the idea and soon enough the money was raised and the community spent a week working on building the project with help from a design firm from New York and a few inmates from the Childersburg Work Release that Hereford said he arranged.
Hereford said with all the help the build was actually done a day before schedule.