Pell City to have lights in the park display all December long

PELL CITY — Pell City has officially kicked off its annual Lights in the Park holiday display at Lakeside Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the lights came on for the display on Dec. 1.
“We go live on Dec. 1, and they are on every night through December,” he said.
The idea is to have the lights on throughout December, but this year, since the month ends on a Friday, the plan is to keep displays up until Jan. 3. He said the final night to view the lights will be Jan. 2. Viewing the lights is free to the public.
The annual event is made up of displays created by local businesses. Edge said each year, Civic Center Director Valerie Painter compiles a list of businesses that wish to participate and those businesses then set up their own displays. He said Maintenance Supervisor Steve Powell and his team then make sure the displays are kept in good working order each day before sunset.
Edge said this year interest in taking part in the event is so high that while 60 businesses are participating, 15 were placed on a waiting list for next year.
“We had a lot more participating this year,” he said, adding that those on the waiting list will be the first contacted next year.
Edge said not only are more businesses participating, but this year the city has encouraged displays to be bigger and more creative. He said previously, some displays could end up looking like they were just lit up billboards. Edge said while part of the event is to allow local businesses to advertise, they wanted to make sure displays were enjoyable, which he thinks worked out.
“This year, we mixed it up, we want people to build a scene,” he said. “Some of the businesses are very creative.”
Edge said along with already having 15 entries signed up for the next year Parks and Recreation is looking at ways to continue to make the event better. He said one idea currently being discussed is allowing people who come through Like in the Park to vote on their favorite display. Edge said the winner of these popularity votes might be able to win awards similar to how many Christmas parades do for floats. However, he said that plan is currently in the early stages and wouldn't be implemented, if it at all, until next year.
Edge said ultimately, the event is just a means to allow residents to unwind during the holiday season.
“We do it for the public, for the kids,” he said. “It tickles me hearing all the kids talk about it.”