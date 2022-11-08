Pell City teachers receive more than $20,000 in grants from schools foundation

Members of the Pell City Schools Foundation continued their tradition of giving to teachers Nov. 2, with 62 teachers receiving funding for special projects.
More than $20,000 in gifts to the teachers marked the foundation’s 30-year history of supporting teacher needs.
Foundation board member Jason Goodgame announced the awards, during the ceremony held at Metro Bank in Pell City.
Beside a backdrop of the slogan for the day that stated, “This teacher has a bright idea,” Goodgame announced the grant recipients for 2022-2023 by school, each group taking their place in the room filled to the brim with happy educators.
Goodgame said that the number of grant requests the foundation can award is determined by the amount of funding available to give, along with the number of requests received.
The names and schools of grant applicants are not known when the foundation makes its determinations, he said.
This year, there were 108 teacher requests for the 62 proposals that were funded.
Among these, grant recipients include, listed by school:
Coosa Valley Elementary: Kristen Atwood, Jennifer Baker, Jessica Brannon, Kimberly Brownlee, Angela Davidson, Devin Fields, Abby Freeman, Hilary Hadley, Annette Head, Maegan Jolly, Laura Posey, Renee Santiago, Amelia Smith, Tracy Thomas and Sunni Wyatt.
Duran North: Krista Baker, Joel Bowman, Douglas Clayton, Schorette Emerich, Marlee Graves, Toni Harman, Megan Pruitt and Lisa Rhinehart.
Duran South: Ross Burks, Jamie Jack, Samantha Johns, Abby McKee, Morgan Moore and Ivy Patterson.
Eden Elementary: Makayla Denham, Vickie Hartzog, Alyson Hazelwood, Kelly Hicks, Elizabeth McIntosh, Emily Patterson, Amy Thornton, Katelynn Tinsley and Tara White.
Iola Roberts: Megan Braxton, Rachel Carr, Seanna Harris, Tori Kennedy, Kayla Lee, Madison McCugh, Kyrie Word and Abbey Wright.
Pell City High School: Amy Beck, Dana Bloodsworth, Amanda Elliott, Lynda Lacey, Evan Patrick, Dana Poe, Lily Rosene and Michaela Young.
Williams Intermediate: Greg Gilley and Joy Lee.
Walter M. Kennedy: Jennifer Dawson, Caitlin Freeman, Heather McLeod, Crystal Mitchell, Kimalla Ogle and Kelli Whitten.
The Pell City Schools Foundation supports Pell City Schools primarily through educational grants. Support and donations are made from many local businesses and individuals in the community, and the foundation is able to fund grants to local educators to provide for specific needs. With continued donations, the foundation continues to provide for the school system, teachers and students year after year.
The foundation is a non-profit organization, and is recognized as a 501(c)(3). Donations are tax deductible.
The foundation officers are Jason Goodgame, president; Jackie Robinson, vice president; Amy Goodgame, secretary; and Holly Murphy treasurer.