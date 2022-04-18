Pell City teacher debuts first book

PELL CITY — A Pell City teacher is taking a crack at fiction with his first novel, “A Long Road to Redemption.”
Pell City High School Social Studies Teacher Chad Spradley released the book last month after working on it for the last couple years. Spradley is a native of Childerburg and started teaching at Pell City in July. He has previously taught at Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby County campus, Talladega County Central High School and Saraland High School, focusing mostly on history and other social sciences.
“I literally have taught everything under the social studies umbrella,” Spradley said, adding that he has gone from seventh-grade civics all the way up to the community college level.
He said despite much of what he teaches dealing completely with nonfiction, he has made small trips into fiction before, sometimes writing halloween themed short stories for students. Spradley said his first foray into writing a novel came from an unlikely place.
“I actually got the idea when I was playing the video game version of a very famous board game,” he said. “I was playing the video game version of Clue.”
Spradley said while playing the game one day, he began to ponder what would cause the character accused to do deadly harm to the game's famous victim Mr. Boddy.
“This particular character came up, and I thought what in the world would she do something like this for?” he said. “The story just kind of blossomed from there.”
The book itself follows Sidney Lewis, a recent college graduate from the fictional town of Warrenton, Calif.
Spradley said the idea of Warrenton was meant to be a place from basically anywhere, with some specific inspiration from Mobile, where he was living at the time.
He said the story opens as Sidney meets a guy and begins a relationship. As she meets his family, however, she gets mixed up in their own family secrets.
“Without giving away too terribly much she ends up essentially convicted of a crime she did not commit,” Spradley said. “So most of the book kind of revolves around her trying to clear her name with the attorney that she hires, who's also a family friend, along with a police detective and a reporter that believes her.”
The social studies teacher said he has used his research skills from his day job to try to create the most believable version of each of these characters. Spradley said he felt it was important for people to be able to see something true in the lives and experiences of his principle cast.
“I wanted people to believe that if you walk into the local grocery store you could see them,” he said. “I wanted their choices to mean something.”
Spradley said he also wanted to take the opportunity to show people of faith as something less sheltered than is seen in many books and movies.
“I wanted to basically break a few stereotypes with that,” he said.
Spradley said ultimately he wanted the book to show people and their stories and how the human experience is something that everyone has in common.