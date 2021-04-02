Pell City, Talladega airports receive federal grants

Two local airports have received federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Wednesday that 20 local airports throughout Alabama, including Talladega Municipal Airport and St. Clair County Airport, will benefit from more than $11.2 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. The funding was awarded by the DOT for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.
“The FAA grants awarded to local airports across Alabama will support key projects that aim to improve safety and security and boost aviation advancements,” Shelby said. “Airport infrastructure serves a critical role in fostering economic development in cities and municipalities, and as a result of this funding, twenty of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and enhancements needed to continue serving communities and driving growth.”
St. Clair County Airport in Pell City received $150,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control. Airport Manager Bob Brown said the purpose of the project will address a drainage pipe while also working to address eroded edges on the runway. He said the project is mostly just regular maintenance and the airport hopes to have it done by the end of the summer.
“It will shut (the runway) down for a week or two,” Brown said, adding that the airport will try to keep the shutdown period as small as possible.
He said the runway would be open in time for the airport's annual aviation career day Oct. 9.
Talladega Municipal Airport in Talladega also received $213,786 to rehabilitate its taxiway.
Airport Board Chairman Ray Miller said the grant will be put to good use in the airports continuing rehabilitation project. He said the airport has often gotten similar grants to work on such projects and continues to work towards upgrades such as a self service fuel station.
“We continue to upgrade our airport each year,” Miller said.
These FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.
A total of 21 grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $11,208,330 in total funding.