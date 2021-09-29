Pell City swears in new officers, honors former assistant district attorney

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department swore in two new officers Monday.
During a small ceremony, attended by friends, family, officers and members of the city council, Police Chief Paul Irwin swore in officers Jeremy Ledlow and Garrett Mayes.
Irwin said the two men joined the department almost a month ago but had to delay their formal ceremony because of uncontrollable circumstances.
He said the ceremony is a special occasion as officers take an oath to protect and serve the community.
“An oath is such a sacred thing that we have been doing since the formation of law enforcement,” Irwin said. “It's something we take to God.”
The chief said both officers are veterans of other police departments and the U.S. Army. He said Ledlow comes to Pell City by way of the Northport Police Department. He has also worked with the Woodstock Police Department and worked at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office before attending the police academy.
Irwin said Mayes served with the Tarrant Police Department before coming to Pell City. He said Mayes is a resident of Moody and Ledlow is in the process of moving into the county.
After administering the oath of office the chief also gave a certificate of appreciation for Former St. Clair County Assistant District Attorney Gwendolyn Connelly. After 17 years as a prosecutor Connelly recently left the District Attorney’s Office to take a position at local law firm Pruitt, Tudisco, and Richardson.
Irwin thanked Connelly for all her work to help the Pell City Police Department during her time in public service.
“You are a special person,” the chief said to Connelly. “You and the other district attorneys do so much to keep us trained, and work with us to get warrants and keep people off the street.”
Irwin said Connelly has made a tremendous impact on victims of crime and has helped make his personnel better.