Pell City Superintendent talks early dismissal days to help with literacy act concerns

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin says Pell City schools will likely begin having early dismissal one day a month.
In his report during the Pell City Board of Educations regular meeting Tuesday, Martin said if the board had no objections, he would have schools dismiss early Dec. 9 to give teachers time to work on paperwork related to the Alabama Literacy Act and create intervention plans for struggling students.
In October, the system had two early dismissal days, because of some long distance football games pulling buses out of service. Martin said most teachers used that time to catch up on literacy act and other intervention processes that have become critical because of pandemic related learning loss.
He said the issue lies in the need to go through a Problem Solving Team process, which requires bringing together a lot of different points of data. Assistant Superintendent Leah Stover said this PST process is meant to look at students' needs and develop intervention plans to help. She said teachers then need to discuss with parents how best to implement the plan with the student.
Martin said this process is not unique to third-grade teachers, who are having to deal with literacy act goals and stretches to every teacher in the system. He said the extra work has piled up and many teachers are overwhelmed.
“I’m trying to do something to kind of free it up because I want our teachers to have time to teach,” Martin said, adding that it did seem to help teachers in October. .
The superintendent said this would be different than in October as all grades would be dismissed early on the same day. He said he would only want to do the early dismissal once a month, and likely would not do it in April because of standardized testing.
Martin said he plans to have a calendar for early dismissal days for the board at its Dec. 14 meeting.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring Jill Lackey (director of special programs at Pell City Board of Education), Telissa Kirk (school bus driver), William David Moore (school bus driver), April Beach (special education teacher assistant at Pell City High School), Khrystal Fairchilds (special education teacher assistant a PCHS);
—Approved a correction from the Oct. 19 meeting Sharon Bozemen should have been listed as school bus aide;
—Approved resignation of Mike Bynum (bus driver);
—Approved Retirement of Janice Bannister (custodian at Kennedy Elementary School);
—Approved hiring Donielle Adams, April Edwards, Angela Goodwin, Bridget Ham, Gabrielle McCain, Jerri Mitchell, Rebecca Perkins, Riley Roberts, Britney Sheeley, Amanada Stephens and Pauline Truss as substitute teachers/bus drivers;
—Approved contracts with Sharon Barnett (to provide instruction and support to homebound students), Mike Campbell (to provide training for newly hired bus drivers), Nathaniel Burch (to accompany the PCHS choir department for an estimated total compensation of $1,030 for the 2021/2022 school year) Jennifer Dawson (after school tutor) and the Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education (to provide a auditory-verbal therapist and teacher of the deaf);
—Approved resignation of Melanie Cornelius from the supplemental position of jr. high softball coach at Duran North Jr. High School
—Approved hiring to supplemental positions Shea Reynolds (Fall E-sports Coach at PCHS), Monica Hartley (girls junior varsity soccer coach at PCHS), Austin Noaker (Future Business Leaders of America sponsor at PCHS), David Crunkilton (spring E-sports coach at PCHS) and Wayne Lee (varsity girls basketball assistant coach);
—Approved expulsion of one student from Duran North;
—Approved bid from Wise Flooring to refinish the gym floor in the CEPA building at a cost of $24,355;
—Approved appointing Andrew Clark, Haley Williams, John Cosello, Dr. Myrus Strong and Dori Rich to the Wellness Committee;
—Approved Fields trips for Eden Elementary first-grade students to The Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Duran South Jr High School to the Georgia Aquarium, the Chick-fil- A Company and Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta on April 28, 2022; and
—Approved accounts payable for the month of October 2021 in the amount of $1,000,795.96.