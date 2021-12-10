Pell City Superintendent Secretary named secretary of the year

PELL CITY — Pell City School’s Jacque Owen has been named the District 6 Secretary of the Year by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.
Owen serves as the secretary to Superintendent Dr. James Martin and received the award at a CLAS conference on Wednesday.
CLAS is a professional organization made up of school secretaries and administrators. Owen said the group hosts regular conferences and provides additional training and professional development.
She said this year is only the fourth year CLAS has given out a Secretary of the Year award. On top of the award Owen received, the organization also gives out awards for several other districts and a statewide award. The award is meant to honor any person working in a school system whether they work in a school or in a central office. Owen said the selection for the award is done through nominations. After all the nominations are turned in a committee then evaluates each nomination and names the winners for each district and the state as a whole. She said she was nominated through a letter from Dr. Martin.
Owen said while she is honored to have received the award, she is more concerned with how it reflects on the system as a whole.
“Of course I am honored for myself, but I also know there are lots of people who are deserving,” she said. “I am mostly honored for the system. I am happy to bring that accomplishment to the system.”
Owen is a native of Pell City and a graduate of Pell City High School along with her husband and her three children. She started working with the system in 2012 as the secretary at Coosa Valley Elementary School before being moved to work at the central office in 2019. She succeeded longtime superintendent secretary Martha Mitcham, who retired that same year. Owen said stepping into Mitcham’ shoes was a somewhat daunting at the time
“I knew that she was very respected and well thought of so I knew I wanted to keep those same qualities,” she said. “She had set very high standards and I knew that was something to live up to.”
Owen said the people she works with now do make keeping those standards very easy. She said Martin in particular is very hard working and self sufficient. She said she also manages job postings and agendas for the board of education and each of the board members are also easy to work with.
Owen said if there is anything she really enjoys more about her job now than when she started out it's the ability to start and finish a project, though she sometimes misses interacting with students each day.