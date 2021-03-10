Pell City Superintendent says virtual school will be offered next school year

PELL CITY — Pell City Schools have announced they will continue to offer a virtual option for certain grades during the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the system has put out an application through each school's website for those wishing to use the virtual option next school year. Those wishing to participate need to fill out the application by March 22.
Throughout the pandemic, the system has offered a virtual option to students who may not be able to attend school in person. Martin said 649 students use this option system wide. He said the system will continue to offer this option nex year, but with a more limited scope, specifically that kindergarten through fourth-grade students will have the option.
Martin said the decision to limit the option to grades outside of the system’s elementary schools, which all offer pre-kindergarten to fourth grade classes, comes from many factors, but mostly the recent passage of the Alabama Literacy Act. He said this act will require third grade students to read on their grade level before they can advance to fourth grade.
Martin said at these early grade levels students are very dependent on their classroom teacher to develop skills. Without that contact it can be detrimental to students.
“It's a very crucial developmental period,” Martin said. “It is just very difficult for our students to continue and stay on grade level.”
He said keeping younger students in the classroom allows for teachers to give them a foundation for success.
On the other hand, Martin said the open is being offered to older students as part of an initiative to more individually meet students needs.
He said one thing the system has learned through the pandemic is the importance of looking at each student individually and doing what is best for each of them. Martin said part of that has been realizing traditional school does not necessarily provide the best outcome for each student, some actually do better in a virtual setting.
“Some of our students actually thrive on this,” Martin said.
He said it fundamentally comes down to what learning style the students respond to best.
Martin said the system plans to have some teachers reassigned to teach virtual students exclusively next year. He said these teachers would be people currently working for the system and continue to be state funded positions.
Along with the continuation of virtual school, Martin said he hopes next year will be a return to some normalcy.
Currently, traditional learning students attend school Monday through Thursday, with Friday being a sanitation day where virtual students can come in and receive individual instruction if they need it.
Martin said next year he hopes to return to the traditional schedule.
“Our biggest goal right now is we are going to have a normal 2021-2022 school year,” he said.