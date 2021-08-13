Pell City Superintendent says school is off to a smooth start, but he's ready to get down to business

PELL CITY — The Pell City Superintendent says the new school year is off to a smooth start.
“Everybody is just excited to be back in school,” Dr. James Martin said Friday. “They really are."
Martin said the system saw a return to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers this week as student’s returned to a school year with largely in person learning. He said last year the district lost around students to homeschooling because of the challenges of holding in person classes at the height of the pandemic. In a reversal, Martin said Pell City High School will require an additional English and math teacher to deal with increases in enrollment this year.
He also praised parents for working well with the school to make sure their children have a good start to school.
“Our parents have been great,” Martin said.
He said parents have been responsive to changes in dismissal at Duran North Junior High School. Martin said because of construction on the expansion of the school taking place at the front of the existing building, students are being dismissed out the side of the building between it and the old gym building.
He said parents have adapted well which he attributes to good communication between the school and parent. Martin said that was one lesson the pandemic has taught the system in general.
“Just having good communication,” he said. “That pays off.”
Martin said the first week has not only been for students in the building, but also for more than 100 students who are participating in virtual school in grades 5 through 12. He said the school decided to continue distanced learning for students that wanted to take part either for pandemic related reasons or just because they learn better that way.
“There are some students that really thrive in virtual learning,” Martin said. “It was a good spot for some of our students that felt more comfortable doing that.”
He said there were a handful of students throughout the district that actually chose to take that option because of the recent surge in cases, which the system has been working to accommodate.
Martin said while this year has been a refreshing return to something like normal there are some pandemic related measures in place. He said while the school system is strongly encouraging, not mandating masks in the classroom, they are requiring them on buses because of a federal mandate. Martin said while touring schools this week, he saw several students with masks on.
“There were several kids in every school that were wearing masks,” he said. “We support that and encourage that,”
Martin said that hand sanitizer dispensers are also still placed all over each school and likely will be for the foreseeable future. He said the extra hand washing simply helps keep kids from getting sick. Martin said the school is also continuing to actively monitor students in case they get sick.
He said one of his main priorities this year will be addressing learning loss caused by the pandemic. Martin said the system is ready to get students caught up.
“We need to start getting down to the business of teaching and learning,” he said.