Pell City Superintendent says low ACAP scores caused by lost instruction

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin says the system’s Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program scores tell a story similar to the state scores overall.
The program, known as ACAP, is a new standardized test for students from grades two to eight that is meant to measure math and English language skills. The test also includes a science portion for grades four, six and eight and a writing portion for grades four through eight.
Martin said that in general scores for the assessment across the state are low and Pell City doesn't vary wildly from that trend.
“With us in Pell City, we varied either roughly one to three percent above the state average to one to three percent below the state average in virtually every area,” Martin said, adding that he had informed the board during recent meetings that the scores were similar to the low state averages.
He said both second- and third-grade scores were above the state average in language arts. While fourth-grade scores were above the state average in language, math and science. Sixth grade was also above the state average in science while eighth-grade scores were above in language arts.
Martin said that anything he did not say was above the average was below it by around at least one percent. He said to put that into perspective, people need only to look at math scores for the whole state.
“More than half of the state is not on proficiency with math,” Martin said.
According to reporting from AL.com, only 22 percent of all tested children reached a score that denoted proficiency in math.
Martin said the test is scored on a scale of one to four, with one denoting that a student is a few grade levels below proficiency, two denoting they are roughly a grade level below proficiency, three denoting they are at proficiency and four denoting they are above grade level on the subject. He said the questions in the test generally goes beyond simple recall and looks at real world applications of the subject matter.
Martin echoed statements from State Superintendent Eric Mackey in saying that the reasons for the low score is unfinished instruction due to the pandemic.
“It's just unfinished, because we had gaps due to shutdowns last year, we had several times where we had gone virtual,” he said. “The year before that we closed on March 13 and didn't even finish the 2019-2020 school year.”
Martin said for an example if you take the average fifth grader at Pell City right now, they will have ended third grade early, and had several interruptions from COVID-19 related school or classroom shutdowns during their fourth grade year. Some students have continued to have classrooms shutdown even this year, as the system fought case spikes during the beginning of the school year.
“The data showed us that there is no substitute for in person instruction,” Martin said.
The superintendent said Pell City did have a high amount, 97 percent, of students take the ACAP, which allows the system to have a good idea where students are as a whole. He said this has allowed some schools in the system to begin developing plans to help counteract this deficiency.
Martin said schools are adding more tutoring and working more interventions. He said for example the system held a massively expanded summer school program last summer which included reading camps.
The superintendent said some schools are also adding interventions into the school day.
“In a couple of our schools they have actually set aside time during the instructional day to have some additional math or some additional reading,” he said. “What it is, is an additional period to kind of help kids get caught up during the day.”
Martin said this has caused teachers to need to remediate some material while accelerating others.
“We are having to loop back and remediate but start at that point and accelerate it so we can get our caught up as much as we can,” he said.
Martin said there have already been signs of positive improvement with these changes, especially from students who attended last summer’s reading camps.
The superintendent said student data sheets for the ACAP will go out with the first report cards. He said any parent with questions about those data sheets should contact their child’s school.